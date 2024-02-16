DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Roda de Samba Zabumba
Les musiciens de la 𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐚 𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐚 𝐝𝐮 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐟 𝐙𝐚𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚 viennent jouer, chanter, improviser sur les grands classiques du répertoire et certaines perles moins connues du grand public. En « roda », autour de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.