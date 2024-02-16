DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carnaval de Rio avec la roda de Samba Zabumba

La Marbrerie
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €7.72
About

Roda de Samba Zabumba

Les musiciens de la 𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐚 𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐚 𝐝𝐮 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐟 𝐙𝐚𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚 viennent jouer, chanter, improviser sur les grands classiques du répertoire et certaines perles moins connues du grand public. En « roda », autour de...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roberto Moreno, Timbo

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open8:00 pm

