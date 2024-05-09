Top track

Erick the Architect - I Can't Lose

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Erick The Architect

Scala
Thu, 9 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£24.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Erick the Architect - I Can't Lose
Got a code?

About

Erick the Architect is a passionate and ambitious artist, rapper, producer, songwriter, and musician that hails from the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, New York. Erick is a celebrated artist and sought after collaborator. From being 1/3 of the Flatbush Zombies...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by AEG.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Saiming, Erick the Architect

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.