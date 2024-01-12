Top track

Jimpster - A Love Like This

Jimpster [Free Range Records]

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$30.31

Event information

Friday, January 12th Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents

Jimpster [Free Range Records]

Vibe Setter :

armii1n

***********************************************

We are now open from 10 pm to 5 am. Come enjoy...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jimpster

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm



