Ledisi (London)

Electric Brixton
Sun, 5 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£32.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Arguably one of the most gifted RnB singers of her generation. A genuine vocal force of nature.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soulgigs.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ledisi

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open7:00 pm

