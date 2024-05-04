Top track

Illusion #2

Le Summum
Sat, 4 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsGrenoble
€32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La légende raconte qu’au cœur des montagnes, il existe un miroir magique, un passage vers un autre monde.

Ce monde, beaucoup s’y sont rendus l’an passé. Certains veulent y retourner, d’autres sont prêts à s’y aventurer.

Mais ce monde est-il bien réel ou...

Tout public.
Présenté par Le Périscope.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

6
Sierra, Hysta, Billx and 6 more

Venue

Le Summum

Rue Henri Barbusse, 38100 Grenoble, France
Doors open6:00 pm

