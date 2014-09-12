Top track

ACxDC - Dead Cops

Chimpyfest XII

New Cross Inn
12 Sept - 14 Sept
GigsLondon
About

The UK's annual Grindcore premiership event.

Refreshingly low in bullshit, satisfyingly rich in apeshit.

Featuring

ACxDC

https://acxdc.bandcamp.com/

Whoresnation

https://whoresnation.bandcamp.com/

Ona Snop

https://onasnipsnop.bandcamp.com/

plus ma...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Chimpyfest.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ona Snop, Whoresnation, ACxDC

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

