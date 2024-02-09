DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

End of Days Italian Fight Freestyle Battle

Legend Club
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:15 pm
GigsMilano
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hai mai sognato una battle freestyle con squadre italiane? Italian Fight vi porterà in serata i migliori freestyle Italiani che gareggieranno per far vincere il proprio team. Nord, Centro o Sud? Quale sarà il team vincente?
Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da End of Days di Raffa Gonzalez Angelo.

Lineup

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

