DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Festa do pijama

Munchie's Pizza Club
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyFort Lauderdale
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Uma noite muito especial, de volta pra nossa casinha @munchiespizzaclub. Nos vemos lá para uma noite inesquecível. Não esqueçam dos seus pijamas!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by BAILE RIO.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Munchie's Pizza Club

200 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.