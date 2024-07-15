Top track

Alone Again Or - 2015 Remaster

Love with Johnny Echols

The Boileroom
Mon, 15 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
About

The Love band featuring Johnny Echols sees Arthur Lee’s longest serving band perform classic songs from Love’s first three albums 'Love', 'De Capo' and 'Forever Changes' as well as some special deep cuts for the last time.

From 1993 until Arthur’s death i...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
Lineup

Love

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

