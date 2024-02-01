DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Super Taranta

Alcatraz Milano
Thu, 1 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Diretta da Antonio Castrignanò e Mauro Durante, Super Taranta riunisce le personalità iconiche del mondo della pizzica salentina. Gli artisti più amati e noti della musica del Salento portano in scena la voce di un territorio che fa della sua identità loca...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ponderosa Music & Art.

Alcatraz Milano

Via Valtellina, 25, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

