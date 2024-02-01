Top track

Feet + Welly + Otala + Decasia + JeanPierreFromage

Supersonic
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:00 pm
About

Bienvenue au Sonic Island Park !

The Steeplechase Face de Coney Island sera à Paris le jeudi 1er et vendredi 2 février 2024 pour fêter les 8 ans du Supersonic ! Montez dans le Grand 8 et venez danser durant ces deux soirées qui promettent d'être particuli...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Decasia, Otala, Welly and 1 more

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
