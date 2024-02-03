Top track

Before The Flowers Bloom

Dan Horne, Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears

Zebulon
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dan Horne / Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears

Dan Horne and Sean Thompson embark on an unprecedented 3 date tour in Feb ‘23 and will be performing separately and together.

Record producer and electric bassist Dan Horne returns to his Liberty Hair Farm studio in...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan Horne, Sean Thompson's Weird Ears

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

