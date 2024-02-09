DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Squeeze Soul

Sebright Arms
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's the Big Squeeze Soul 1st Birthday Party! You are invited to come GET DOWN in the basement...

Expect to hear: Rare Groove / Boogie / Brasilia / Afro Beat / Funk / Latin / Northern Soul and more // VINYL ONLY

Everyone welcome!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

