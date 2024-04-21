Top track

In the Round Festival: Joe Armon-Jones

Roundhouse
Sun, 21 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

Between his highly acclaimed solo career and his work with the influential Ezra Collective, Joe Armon-Jones is at the epicentre of the London underground scene. He is a two-time nominee for "Best Jazz...

Presented by Roundhouse.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joe Armon-Jones

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

