Color Fest XII - Sentimientonuevo
Biglietto singolo valido per l'ingresso del 14 Agosto 2024
Lineup 14 Agosto - Day 1
✦ Fulminacci
✦ Micah P. Hinson
✦ I Hate My Village
✦ Bassolino
✦ Coco Puma
✦ Lip Critic
✦ Avec Moi
Fabio Nirta &...
Tutti i bambini con meno di 10 anni entrano GRATIS
