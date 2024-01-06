DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Baroni & Nitti in "Sometimes They Come Back"

SPAZIOPORTO
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJTaranto
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

I due dj Franzi Baroni e Marcello Nitti, conduttori radiofonici ed organizzatori di storici eventi, insieme per una serata a tinte forti sull'onda delle emozioni, dei ricordi e della musica che dalla fine degli anni '70 fino alla metà degli anni '90 hanno...

Tutte le età
Presentato da AFO6 Srls.

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

