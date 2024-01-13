DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afrolicious !

911 Paris
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
SAMEDI 13 JANVIER - L'afrobeat dans toute sa splendeur. Au programme, Naija vibes, Amapiano, Afro-House, Coupé-décalé mais aussi Shatta, Dancehall et Zouk. En arrivant à 20h, vous pourrez profiter d'un délicieux dîner, décompresser et faire la fête jusqu'a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 911 Xperience.
911 Paris

18 Rue Paul Klee, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

