DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Live Jam with some amazing musicians, Bring your instrument or sing with us, or Just come join the party. Great Venue with an amazing atmosphere. Expect some incredible musicians playing across many styles with several vocalists.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.