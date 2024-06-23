Top track

Cold Light of Day

Lewsberg

Whereelse?
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
About

“This is sardonic wit and detachment, delivered in a sing-speak style that reflects Big City melancholy. This is, quite simply, brilliant and unmissable.” — Clash (UK)

“Never has off-kilter, understated post-punk sounded so good. Not sentimental in the sl...

An all ages event
Presented by Awkwardness Happening
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Lewsberg

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

