Bresh

SALA APOLO
Wed, 25 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €16.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bresh en Barcelona

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por BRESH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

