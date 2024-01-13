DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Drummonds es el nuevo proyecto del multiinstrumentista Víctor Puertas (Koko-Jean & The Tonics, Suitcase Brothers) y el batería sueco Anton Jarl (Los Mambo
Jambo, Rambalaya). Dos de los nombres más emblemáticos de la escena de blues
nacional y europea...
