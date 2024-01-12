DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Old School Hip Hop Party

Lightbox
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After popular demand our LEGENDARY Old School Hip Hop party is back! With all the bangers from your favourite artists, think Dr Dre, Snoop Dog, Kanye, Jay Z + more!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Fire&Lightbox.
Venue

Lightbox

6A S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

