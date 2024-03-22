DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SWG3 Presents Daire (Open to Close)

SWG3
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£23.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Belfast born DJ Daire headlines SWG3 TV Studio on Friday 22 March 2024. With a love for dance music ignited by his upbringing with a music-loving mother, Daire has swiftly risen to become one of the most prominent DJs in the Northern Ireland scene. He has...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SWG3.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
Venue

SWG3

100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

