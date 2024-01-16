Top track

Listening Session Of Doggystyle By Snoop Dogg

The Social List
Tue, 16 Jan, 5:30 pm
DJLong Beach
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We present to you a very special listening session of the 1993 album "Doggystyle" by Snoop Doggy Dogg. We will be showcasing photos taken by Duke Givens, photographer and close friend of Snoop Dogg. This will be alongside a Q&A with Kelvin Anderson of VIP...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Good Luck Vinyl Club
Lineup

Venue

The Social List

2105 East 4th Street, Long Beach, California 90814, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

