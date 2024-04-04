Top track

Brother Blue Steel (album version)

The Obsessed

The Foundry Concert Club
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLakewood
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Obsessed
Howling Giant
Gozu

The Foundry
7:00 PM Doors

All Ages
Presented by BravoArtist.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Obsessed, Howling Giant, Gozu

Venue

The Foundry Concert Club

11729 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

