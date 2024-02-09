Top track

Lone Kodiak, Moonily, Salem's Bend

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 9 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event. Lone Kodiak Vinyl Release Party featuring Moonily, Salem's Bend and DJ Orion Lion

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Salem's Bend, Moonily

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

