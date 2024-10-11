DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RK

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€39.78
About

RK, c’est une trajectoire unique dans le rap français. Un gamin passionné qui sort son premier album à 16 ans et se retrouve quelques mois plus tard au top des charts.

L’équation de RK c’est cinq ans de carrière, des centaines de milliers d’albums ven...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par PLAY TWO LIVE & LES RESCAPES
Lineup

RK

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

