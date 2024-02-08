DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HAM.LIT

Uebel & Gefährlich
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
TalkHamburg
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HAM.LIT 2024 - Lange Nacht junger Literatur und Musik in Hamburg

Do., 8. Feb. 2024 19:00 - 23:30 CET

Dank HAM.LIT endet der Winter bereits am 08.02.2024!

Der zweite Donnerstag im Februar markiert diesmal den literarischen Frühlingsbeginn und die „Lange...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.