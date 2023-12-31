DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
*NO ONLINE TICKETS*
$20 Tickets at the door!
NYE 2023!!!
Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir
DJ Josh Wildman • DJ MGSP NYC • DJ Kidtronix
9pm $20
Party Favors Provided!
This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are no...
