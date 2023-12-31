DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NYE 2023 • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir • DJ Josh Wildman • DJ MGSP NYC • DJ Kidtronix

Union Pool
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
*NO ONLINE TICKETS*
$20 Tickets at the door!

NYE 2023!!!

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir

DJ Josh Wildman • DJ MGSP NYC • DJ Kidtronix

9pm $20

Party Favors Provided!

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are no...

Presented by Union Pool.
Rev. Vince Anderson

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

