Release Party Kcidy

Petit Bain
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cet album évoque l’après-fête. Bien que certains des quatorze tubes qu’il contient pourront ambiancer vos plus belles surboums et autres surprise-parties, il évoque le café du lendemain, le grand ménage, la quête d’un bonheur moins éphémère et plus substan...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KCIDY

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

