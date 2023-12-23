Top track

Charlie Cinelli - Geena

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Charlie Cinelli "Törölölö" 25 anni dopo

NXT STATION
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBergamo
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Charlie Cinelli - Geena
Got a code?

About

L’anno di Brescia e Bergamo Capitali della Cultura 2023 coincide con il venticinquesimo anniversario dell’uscita del primo disco solista del cantautore bresciano Charlie Cinelli "Törölölö" (1998), album del quale è stato pubblicato da Faustini SRL uno spec...

Minorenni sotto i 16 anni accompagnati
Presentato da Bergamo NXT Station

Lineup

Charlie Cinelli

Venue

NXT STATION

Piazzale degli Alpini, 24121 Bergamo BG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.