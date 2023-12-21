DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CA IRA

Teatro India
Thu, 21 Dec, 10:30 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

giovedì h 22,30

ÇA IRA OU PAS è una performance in forma di conferenza danzata. Il pubblico è invitato ad accedere al processo creativo e a farne parte integrante. Gli autori condivideranno le tematiche che hanno motivato la genesi del progetto e insieme...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il triangolo scaleno.

Venue

Teatro India

Lungotevere Vittorio Gassman, 1, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.