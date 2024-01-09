DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WeHungry + Ovearth + Outrance

L'international
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WEHUNGRY

(Paris, FR - Punk Hardcore)

Punk Hardcore parisien formé fin 21 suite à la rencontre de Tommy Tall (chanteur/ guitariste de Kidz Get Down), de SubFab (bassiste de SubSelf et ex-Brassen’s not dead), et de Djo (batteur des Rats, Hollyblood Blvd et...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

