The Long Highway - FLY

The Long Highway + Support

93 Feet East
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:45 pm
London
£10.50

The Long Highway - FLY
The Long Highway are inviting you to join them for a night to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated album 'Welcome to the Revolution'!! Packed with Songs full of contemporary, electrifying alt rock and crafted with beautifully melodic, catchy h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open7:45 pm
700 capacity

