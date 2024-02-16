DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Long Highway

93 Feet East
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready to hit the weekend running at famous Brick Lane venue 93 Feet East. HOT VOX brings you a fully fledged night of entertainment with a whole host of live bands, followed by a full club night, topped off with a charming courtyard too. The place will...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open7:45 pm
700 capacity

