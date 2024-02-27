Top track

Great Lake Swimmers

Club Congress
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tuesday, February 27th

7pm

ADV $15 | DOS $18

21+

---GREAT LAKE SWIMMERS---Doubt, followed by discovery. Demos that ended up as finished tracks. New beginnings, rear-view reflections, and ruminations on the fluidity of time: Uncertain Country captures...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Great Lake Swimmers

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

