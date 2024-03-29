DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mda

Sala La Vaca
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsPonferrada
€15
About

Lª tendenciª

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
Lineup

MDA

Venue

Sala La Vaca

Calle Bilbao 18, 24404 Ponferrada, provincia de León, España
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

