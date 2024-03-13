Top track

Bistrot

Chiamamifaro live

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80

chiamamifaro è il progetto della ventenne Angelica Gori, di indole e stanza bergamasca ma con una forte passione per i luoghi esotici, i cactus, la ginnastica ritmica e lo yoga.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Chiamamifaro

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open 9:00 pm

