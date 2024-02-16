Top track

The Silhouettes Project, Danny Sanchez & C.REM - No Fumar (feat. Kunfused)

91 Presents: Danny Sanchez (Live) + Dotwav (DJ Sets)

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
We are excited to welcome rapper/singer Danny Sanchez to our living room stage on Friday, 16th February. Expect a high-energy, soulful live show bookended with DJ sets from Berlin-based produer duo Dotwav.

ABOUT DANNY SANCHEZ

Danny Sanchez is a young s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Lineup

Danny Sanchez, dotwav

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

