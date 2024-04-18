Top track

The Ayoub Sisters - Aatiny Al Naya Wa Ghani

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ayoub Sisters - Elixir Festival 2024

Grand Junction
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Ayoub Sisters - Aatiny Al Naya Wa Ghani
Got a code?

Event information

A VERY SPECIAL EVENING FROM THE AWARD-WINNING SISTER DUO AS THEY PERFORM SONGS FROM THEIR CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED ALBUM, ARABESQUE – A CELEBRATION AND TRIBUTE TO MUSIC FROM THE ARAB WORLD

The Scottish/Egyptian duo – Sarah and Laura Ayoub – present an unmissa...

All ages
Presented by Grand Junction and Arts Canteen
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Ayoub Sisters

Venue

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.