ToneWorthy Presents: Elder with Bask

Eulogy
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$27.01

About

ToneWorthy Presents at Eulogy: Elder

with Bask

Monday, January 22nd, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 6PM || Show 7PM

After multiple tour cancellations due to covid, Elder & Bask finally team up for one hell of a Monday night in...

This is an all ages event
Presented by ToneWorthy
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elder, Bask

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

