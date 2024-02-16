DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CHANSONISSIMA

Spazio Polaresco
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreBergamo
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Giangilberto Monti & Cesare Capitani uniscono le forze e presentano "CHANSONISSIMA! Un secolo di canzoni d'autore tra Italia e Francia”.

Accompagnati da Davide Zilli al piano, i due percorreranno l’influenza che ebbe il repertorio della chanson française...

Tutte le età
DOC SERVIZI SOC. COOP.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Giangilberto Monti

Venue

Spazio Polaresco

Via del Polaresco, 15, 24129 Bergamo BG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.