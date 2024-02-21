DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bad Valentines V

Doña
Wed, 21 Feb, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VERSES Poetry Night, one of the best kept secrets in the scene is back! Its February and that can only mean one thing........its the return of Bad Valentines! Our annual show is a jewel in the VERSES crown and we are excited to showcase the best talent fro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by VERSES Poetry Night.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

