Deux ans après le concert de sortie d'album au Marcounet, et près de 80 concerts plus tard, Swingin Affair rejoint son port d'attache pour un nouveau concert parisien. Au-delà de quelques sympathiques manifestations sportives attendues en été , n'est-ce pa...
