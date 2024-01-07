DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drag Show : Mami Watta + Drag Race Italia Viewing

La Felicità
Sun, 7 Jan, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dernière date de la saison pour La Cour des Miracles à la Felicità !

Pour attaquer 2024 en beauté, 4h de kiff un dimanche après-midi avec le viewing de la finale de la saison italienne de Drag Race, suivie d'un cabaret avec 4 drags: Akey, Lula Strega, Nep...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Felicità.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Felicità

5 Parv. Alan Turing, 75013 Paris
Doors open6:00 pm

