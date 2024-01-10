Top track

LYSA Live @ 21 House of Stories Navigli

21 House of Stories Navigli
Wed, 10 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LYSA è una cantautrice classe '99 di origini italo-tedesche che si muove nel mondo pop-sadcore, fondendo il sound americano di artisti come Lana Del Rey, Coldplay, Tom Odell con la canzone d'autore italiana.

La sua musica racconta di giorni di pioggia, tr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 21 House of Stories.

Venue

21 House of Stories Navigli

Via Ascanio Sforza 7, 20136 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

