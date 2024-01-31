DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lethal, No Knock, Gen Gap, Top Dollar, Padded Walls

Saint Vitus Bar
Wed, 31 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Don't miss the Lethal tour kickoff show featuring some of the best up and comers in punk and hardcore in the tri-state area

  • Lethal
  • No Knock
  • Gen Gap (Philly)
  • Top Dollar
  • Padded Walls

$10 at the door

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lethal, Top Dollar, Padded Walls

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

