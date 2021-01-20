DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VIRAGES x LA JAVA : Regularboy, Hiver 17 & More

La Java
20 Jan - 21 Jan
GigsParis
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VIRAGES est un concert qui réunit 6 groupes de musique composés de jeunes rappeurs émergents New Wave qui déploient un univers où la sentimentalité et l’égotrip cohabitent.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
Lineup

1
Regularboy , 162, SYDS and 1 more

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

