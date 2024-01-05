Top track

DJ Peggy (ALL NIGHT)

Two Palms
Fri, 5 Jan, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FIRST FRIDAY OF 2024!

DJ PEGGY HAS YOU COVERED!
- "Peggy is a DJ, music journo and tastemaker of new alternative music. Join her for a wholesome eve of indie dance floor fillers!"
- FREE ENTRY ALL NIGHT

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Two Palms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Peggy

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

