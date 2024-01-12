DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nirvana at Siberia

Siberia
Fri, 12 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nirvana as sung by:

No Stupid Drinks

Shape

Crystal Joy

Steve Calandra

Benny Hare

Sixto Franco

Micah McKee

Sarah Ristaino

Ben + DC

Tashi Delay

Pete Fields

Ever More Nest

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

